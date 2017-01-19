Deadline Extended for Pennsylvania to Bring IDs into Compliance - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Deadline Extended for Pennsylvania to Bring IDs into Compliance

Posted: Updated:

You will still be able to board an airplane or go into a federal facility and use your Pennsylvania driver's license as ID.

The federal government has granted Pennsylvania an extension to come into compliance with the Real ID program.

The state has until June 5th to improve security for the processing of drivers licenses and other official forms of identification.

Without the extension, many Pennsylvanians would have needed to show additional forms of identification.

Earlier coverage: Federal Deadlines Approach for Pennsylvania to Change Drivers Licenses

Upload your own image or video

