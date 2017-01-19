Unemployment claims mount as state system slows

After being laid off from General Electric Transportation last January, Matthew Brooks signed up for Pennsylvania's Trade Readjustment Allowance. It's money he receives while taking college courses after his GE benefits ran out.

But that money has essentially stopped coming in.

"I'm two paychecks behind, which is four weeks," said Brooks, 35, of Erie.

Like thousands of Pennsylvanians, Brooks is experiencing the effects of three state unemployment compensation call centers closing last month in Altoona, Lancaster and Allentown. The cuts eliminated 521 positions, many of them operators who would take and process claims.

"The last time I called, I was on hold for 62 minutes," said Brooks, who worked at GE for over five years.

With bills piling up, the holidays became a struggle for the father of five.

"It was the worst Christmas I've had with my children in a long time," he said. "It took a toll."

Erie has its own unemployment office, located at 1316 State St. But signs on their door say it all. "Attention U.C. Claimants, there are no in-person services in this building," one reads. Local residents are now forced to send their paperwork to other offices across the commonwealth, notably the Duquesne service center near Pittsburgh.

Now, many people are turning to the Pennsylvania CareerLink including one in Erie (located at 1647 Sassafras St.), in some cases waiting in line for hours simply for a chance to make a call to the unemployment agencies.

"It's a courtesy phone," said Rick Cornwell, site manager for Erie County CareerLink, which offers a direct line an operator at another UC service center. "We have only one, which can make it tough at times."

Cornwell estimates his group serves 65-70 unemployed people each day. Before the unemployment centers closed: a little more than 10.

"There are times when we might have 20-some people waiting for the one phone," he said.

This all stems from a political battle in Harrisburg. Gov. Tom Wolf (D) urged lawmakers last month to approve more than $57 million in funding to keep the call centers open. But the State Senate adjourned without voting.

"The money is there," said State Rep. Pat Harkins (D-1), who previously voted for the funding. "We just need to allocate it and get it moving, get it through the pipeline and help these people out."

"We're trying to figure out why so many people were laid off when the funding was allegedly for technology and not for payroll," said State Sen. Dan Laughlin (R-49), who is among a growing number of Republican lawmakers wanting further explanation of ways more than $400 million had been spent at the state's 10 centers.

Twenty-five percent of all unemployment claims made to the Pa. Dept. of Labor & Industry are made in January, Laughlin said citing department figures.

With all of the roadblocks, Brooks may stop pursuing his degree just to get a part time job.

"The last time I called, she couldn't even tell me she had my form there and it was already a week late," said Brooks. "They were that far behind."