"Marketplace" Big Hit At Brewerie

Erie County has become the center spotlight for several national media outlets during their inauguration coverage for President-Elect Donald Trump.

Thursday afternoon, the "Marketplace" on NPR held a live show at the Brewerie at Union Station, speaking with local residents about problems the county faces as well as what to expect with Trump's presidency.

"I think it's great that people are paying attention. I think it motivates the city, gets people talking and hopefully doing," said Dylanna Jackson, Director of the International Institute of Erie.

"I think it's wonderful that they've come here and they're interested in hearing what the average citizen has to say and what they have to go through," said Debby Vahanian, small business owner.

"We are a bellwether city now. What's great about that is we can draw attention to all of the issues we face as a community and the solutions that we're building together, "said Daniel Doubet, a resident in the county.

While the national media was shocked at Erie turning red, many locals weren't very surprised at the outcome saying people here wanted a change.

"I think what the panel talked a lot about are jobs and that's a concern for a lot of people and I think that was delivered in the right way," said Jackson.

"With the re-redistricting and when you take a ride out into the country here there was a lot of Trump signs," said Edward DeFrece Grout, a local artist.

When looking ahead to the next few months, some local speakers and audience members were optimistic and others wary of how Trump will perform.

"My hope is that we will not lose things we have gained over the last eight years, because we've made a lot of important changes to our health care system, and a lot of that is in jeopardy," said Doubet.

"We can promise jobs, we can do this, we can run around and say all this, we can dismantle free trade acts. All those things come with consequences. What we need is good gainful employment in this area," said Scott Slawson, UE 506 President.

"I actually hope that he will be diligent, and concerned and listen and learn," said Vahanian.

The "Marketplace" plans on returning to Erie County several times over the next year.