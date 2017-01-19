Roe v Wade 44th Anniversary Commemoration

Women's rights organizations gathered for a commemoration. The North West Pennsylvania National Organization for Women recognized the 44th anniversary of Roe v Wade.

Representatives from the Erie area hosted a news conference, to address concerns that women's rights and health care are being threatened.

Their main concern is efforts by House and Senate lawmakers, to place limits on abortion and contraceptives. Since Roe v Wade in 19-73, the National Organization for Women says opposition has gradually weakened its strength, now more than ever.