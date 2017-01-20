Man Identified in Fatal Fairview Car Crash - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Man Identified in Fatal Fairview Car Crash

State Police are now releasing the name of the Fairview man killed in an early morning car crash.   

Police have identified the victim as 27-year-old Charles Robertson.

The accident happened around 1 a.m. Friday morning, out on West Lake road, near Hartley Road.

Troopers say Robertson's vehicle spun into a guide rail, causing him to partially eject from the car. He sustained major blunt force trauma from the impact.

Robertson was pronounced dead at the scene.

