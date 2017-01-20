Jury Selection Begins for Murder Defendant Teonia Kimbro

One of the two people charged with the murder of a woman inside her east-Erie home is scheduled to go on trial Monday. The case heads to court as her alleged accomplice sits behind bars, serving a life sentence.

Lawyers are scheduled to start picking the jury Monday morning for the murder trial of 20-year old Teonia Kimbro. She's charged in beating and suffocation death of 58-year-old Sherry Lyons. Police say it happened during a robbery at the victim's East 27th street home back in June of 2015.

Kimbro's 26-year old accomplice Marquice Evans already went on trial. That ended with a guilty verdict and a sentence of life, plus 90-years in jail.

Prosecutors say Kimbro stole the victim's debit card, and when she was caught, she encouraged Evans to kill Lyons. During Evans trial, they showed a number of text messages the two had exchanged, those messages revealing the murder plot, according to investigators.

Kimbro is charged with homicide, conspiracy to commit homicide, and robbery, among several other charges.The prosecution is looking for a first degree murder conviction.

Testimony will start once that jury's been seated.