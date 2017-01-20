Man Pleads Guilty in a Deadly 2016 New Year's Celebration - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Man Pleads Guilty in a Deadly 2016 New Year's Celebration


Carl Bell Carl Bell

A local man pleads guilty to third degree murder, for the 2016 New Years Day beating death of a Millcreek man.

35-year old Carl Bell plead guilty to third degree murder Friday morning.

During a New Year's celebration, he severely beat Charles Lesser, 53, the victim died a month later from his injuries.

It happened inside a room at the Lin Lee Motel on West Lake Road, in Millcreek.

Bell also plead guilty to two counts of aggravated assault for beating another man that night, as well as beating his mother, and pouring boiling water on her.

His trial was set to begin on Monday.

Bell is facing up to 80 years in jail when he's sentenced on March 6th.

