After about an hour and a half of deliberations, a jury has found murder defendant Torriano Beard guilty on all counts.

Beard shot and killed 35-year-old Jemar Phillips in a West 18th Street parking lot, on the early morning of Valentine’s Day of 2016.

Phillips died of eight gunshot wounds from two separate guns.



The jury of 12 men and women began their deliberations around 1:45 Friday afternoon, after hearing closing arguments. They came back with a verdict around 3:15 Friday.

Testimony this week centered around two guns that were recovered while Beard was in jail.

It was revealed that one of the guns is a .357 Magnum which was reported stolen in 2015. Prosecutors say that five of the bullets found in Phillips body came from this gun. It was recovered in August, after police arrested 24-year-old Lavance Kirksey, in a shots fired incident. Kirksey has also been charged with killing Phillips.

The other gun is a .45-caliber semi-automatic pistol that was reported stolen in 2011. It was recovered in a separate arrest on June 24.

According to the defense, based on no objective or DNA evidence, there is no way to link Beard to Phillips’ death.

Meanwhile, prosecutors showed several surveillance videos in court, which they say tie Beard to the shooting.

In the videos, which were taken from the bar Ray’s Last Stop, you see a man in a red fur coat at the crime scene, both before and after the homicide. Detectives identify the man as Beard.

