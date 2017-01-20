Local Flu Cases Increasing

The number of local flu cases usually jumps considerably in January.

And that is certainly the case this year.

Over the past two weeks, 86 cases have been reported, bringing the season total to 133.

Ten patients have been hospitalized.

The symptoms are the same ones seen most years, severe muscle aches, headaches, a bad cough and fatigue.

What is new this season is the flu is affecting younger people.

Char Berringer, R.N. of the Erie County Health Department said, "We are actually seeing the majority of our cases, 60% of our cases in the 10-49 year age group. This fits with the type of flu A that is called H1N1 that we saw circulate several years ago and this is the type of flu that ends to hit the younger population more severely."

The health department says the flu vaccine is effective in fighting this year's flu strain.