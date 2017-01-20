Local Flu Cases Increasing - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Local Flu Cases Increasing

Posted: Updated:

The number of local flu cases usually jumps considerably in January.

And that is certainly the case this year.

Over the past two weeks, 86 cases have been reported, bringing the season total to 133.

Ten patients have been hospitalized.

The symptoms are the same ones seen most years, severe muscle aches, headaches, a bad cough and fatigue.

What is new this season is the flu is affecting younger people.

Char Berringer, R.N. of the Erie County Health Department said, "We are actually seeing the majority of our cases, 60% of our cases in the 10-49 year age group. This fits with the type of flu A that is called H1N1 that we saw circulate several years ago and this is the type of flu that ends to hit the younger population more severely."

The health department says the flu vaccine is effective in fighting this year's flu strain.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com