Mercyhurst Students Watch Inaugural

Students at Mercyhurst University watched today's transition of power.

A big screen television was set up in the "American Government" class.

Many of the students were watching their first inaugural after voting for the first time in November.

While some said they supported Trump, others voted for Hillary Clinton.

But they all knew they were watching history unfold.

Student Ally White said, "It is a very important day in history, a huge transition from Obama to Trump. I think it is very important for everyone to see."

Dr. Michael Federici said, "For many of them it is the first time they have ever seen with their own eyes a Presidential inauguration. And more importantly the first time they have thought what does this mean?"