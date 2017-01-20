Two Women Coincidentally Celebrate 100th Birthday One Table Away at Erie Restaurant

Two women, without initially knowing, celebrated their 100th birthdays at the same local restaurant, just one table away. Cecilia Ross is a former Erie County Public Library worker knew about the luncheon, planned at her favorite restaurant: Serafini's on 12th Street.

She ordered beloved pasta and says she couldn't have made it to this day without the care of her daughter, Charlene Lewandowski.

In the same room, Perina George was also being honored by friends and family. This one was a surprise luncheon for her, at the restaurant that she and her sister used to come to, weekly, for 20 years.

The former self-employed hair stylist shared a tip with us about a home remedy she's felt has keep her looking so young. She says, "I always use olive oil because I don't use anything else but olive oil on my face or on my hands."

Perina was given a tiara to wear as she also ordered a pasta dish for her big day and said it makes her feel wonderful that family and friends made the time to celebrate being a centenarian. ##