Erie Trump Supporters Proud & Emotional on Inauguration Day

This is the day that's making many local people feel emotional and proud. Some supporters who worked hard to get Donald Trump elected, gathered to watch his inauguration ceremony together.

A luncheon with about 50 people was held at 1pm at the Brewerie, just after the inauguration ceremony had concluded. A handful of people showed up early, to watch Trump take the oath of office as our 45th president. It was a moment they could only envision during the early days of the campaign.

It was a small crowd, but there no place those folks would rather be than to be around others who had the same dream, and worked so faithfully for the same goal. They put up yard signs for Trump, they made phone calls, they knocked on doors, and now the time had come for their candidate to be sworn-in and to take office.



Some probably didn't think the event would draw them to tears, but they were wrong.

"I've never been this emotional for an election. It's just blowing my mind. I'm so proud," said Colin Porter, or Erie.