Chaffetz on Clinton: 'The investigation continues'

Chaffetz on Clinton: 'The investigation continues'

Dan Berman, CNN -

Rep. Jason Chaffetz, chairman of the House Oversight and Government Affairs Committee that has investigated Hillary Clinton's actions as secretary of state, including her private email server, shook hands with the former Democratic presidential nominee Friday.

But on Instagram, the Utah Republican -- Jasoninthehouse -- wasn't nearly as diplomatic.

"So pleased she is not the President," Chaffetz wrote. "The investigation continues."

He has previously pledged to keep going with the probe of Clinton's activities.

"Just because there was a political election doesn't mean it goes away," he said of the investigation last week, saying that classified emails that surfaced on Clinton's server were "the largest breach of security in the history of the State Department."




