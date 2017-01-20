Shooting Suspect Found Guilty of Murder

After two days of testimony, the jury has reached a verdict in the trial against an Erie man charged with a Valentine’s Day homicide.

After 90 minutes of deliberations, the jury found 40-year-old Torriano Beard guilty of first-degree murder.

Beard is one of two men charged with killing 35-year-old Jemar Phillips in a West 18th Street parking lot on February 14 of 2016.

Phillips died of eight gunshot wounds from two separate guns.

"He didn't deserve this, not at all,” said Phillips’ sister Terri Pacely. “I'm just grateful to God that, we got what we needed."

Both weapons were recovered while Beard was in jail. One of the guns was recovered from the second suspect in this case, 24-year-old Lavance Kirksey, after he was arrested last August.

"The whole entire situation has just been hard on us,” said Phillips’ sister Stacy Pullium. “We were just wanting to get a conviction."

During the trial, the two main witnesses said they did not see who shot Phillips. But prosecutors used previous written and recorded statements, and surveillance video of Beard at the scene of the crime to convince jurors of Beard's guilt.

“Jurors, they're fed up,” said Erie County Assistant District Attorney Erin Connelly. “They are not going to put up with this anymore. They understand what's going on in our community. They understand the fear witnesses have when they come to take the stand, and they're done with it."

Beard faces life in prison without the possibility of parole, when he is sentenced on February 28.