Erie County Residents Attend President Trump's Inauguration

Erie County Residents Attend President Trump's Inauguration

Posted: Updated:

Around 50 Republicans from Erie County made their way to the Capitol Thursday for President Donald Trump's Inauguration.    

"It was a wonderful experience for a lot of people that have not only never seen an inauguration before, but have never been to the nation's capital before," said Robert Yates of Millcreek Township.

Yates was one of those who have never gone to a presidential inauguration. Despite the threat of rain and protests, he said it ended up being a very positive experience.

"We were surrounded by a mass of humanity that were all basically in the same mind, very happy to be there and experience a historic moment."

The group watched the ceremony from the northwest side of the Capital lawn.

Speaking of Trump's acceptance speech, Yates described it as a very direct and bold speech, but also futuristic. He said those in the crowd below seemed to be pleased with what President Trump had to say.

"I observed the crowd around me as they watched the speech and everyone there thought it was very positive. I saw a lot of smiles and enthusiastic reactions," he said.

He thinks the negativity revolving around Trump's demeanor and performance this past year will be proven wrong by how he actually leads as president.

"There's a big difference between campaigning and governing and once you actually start into a government, things become more realistic and serious."

Looking ahead, he hopes Trump will deliver what he has promised to everyone, especially those who voted for him.

"I think in the next few months, in his first year, will be very interesting to watch as things get real," said Yates.

Yates said he would love to be apart of another thrilling inauguration, hopefully in 2021.

"Someone this morning that was in our group said everyone, every American, should experience this at least once in their lives."

In his first few day of office, President Trump said he will jump right in, taking action on some of his major campaign promises.

