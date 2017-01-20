Dense Fog Advisory Issued for Tonight: Lakeshore Portion of Erie & Ashtabula Counties; Mild Weekend

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for the lakeshore portion of Erie and Ashtabula Counties, this Friday night, and it will continue until 5 AM Saturday. This is a result of moisture-laden air arriving, boosting the dew point above the water temperature of Lake Erie.



Leftover drizzle and some patchy dense fog will be with us overnight, and it will remain unseasonably mild for the entire weekend. Overnight lows will hover around 45 degrees in Erie. Saturday will begin with some patchy leftover drizzle, but by afternoon, slightly drier air should arrive. It will be mostly cloudy. Highs will surge to 59 degrees in Erie, but this will fall well short of the impressive record high of 72° from way back in 1906.



Widespread rain will arrive Sunday night and into Monday, with a few snowflakes possible in the higher ground to the east of Erie by Monday afternoon.



After a relatively mild and damp week ahead, the end of next week will turn much colder, with lake-effect snow showers returning by Friday. - Geoff Cornish