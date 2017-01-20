Friday Night Feature: First To Eleven Returns with more Big News

Two members of First To Eleven returned to the set of Erie News Now for our Friday Night Feature. Audra Miller and Matthew Yost, talked about their awesome experience recording their new album, as well as other new achievements.

Since their last visit in September, the group has gone from just under 10,000 subscribers on their YouTube channel to over 37,000 subscribers! Their views on their videos is deep in the hundred thousands! We're talking over 400,000 views for some!

They have a huge following for their edgy rock original works, as well as their rock versions of today's top 40 pop hits!

From guitars, to drums, to vocals, there's not one element that isn't true, solid, and perfected to make each song a true work of art.

First To Eleven's hard work shows too. They are voted for the second year in a row, Erie's Most Up and Coming Band.

Currently, they're getting ready to hit the stage in Cleveland for a high school band Rock Off. Three other bands from the region will be attending this competition, as well as many other bands in the surrounding Cleveland region. Despite their winning this competition two consecutive years in the past, Miller and Yost expressed how tough the competition is, and how it would be a real honor if they could win a third year in a row.

The band has some big goals ahead of them as well. While they're finishing up the final pieces to their album, their biggest aspiration right now is to rock out on a stage at Warped Tour, which might not be too far out of reach, after hearing their talent.

To keep up with First to Eleven, you can follow them on Facebook, where they post all their newest and latest gigs, competitions, and releases.

And if you want to see their awesome videos and covers that everyone's talking about, be sure to subscribe to their YouTube Channel.

You can also follow then on Spotify and add them to your favorite playlists. Just search First To Eleven.