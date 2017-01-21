Rollover Accident on E. 12th and Bayfront Connector

A driver is recovering from minor injuries after a car accident on East 12th and the Bayfront connector.

Shortly before midnight emergency crews responded to the rollover accident.

When they arrived, a white minivan was on its roof in the intersection after the driver apparently rear-ended another vehicle.

Both of those vehicles were eastbound on E.12th Street.

When the minivan rolled, it apparently clipped another vehicle which was going westbound on 12th street, causing minor front-end damage to that car.

The driver of the minivan was checked out on the scene by Emergycare paramedics.

But luckily, no one was seriously hurt in the accident.

Police suspect alcohol was involved in the crash, and the minivan driver will likely face charges.