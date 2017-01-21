Hundreds Attend Erie Sister March

While close to half a million people made their way to Women's March on Washington, over 600 sister marches happened across the nation. Erie was one of those 600 participating in the march for solidarity.

"Hundreds of people can't make it to D.C. but they want their voices heard. So we said, "Hey, doesn't that make perfect sense to have one in Erie for all of the area to come together to show our unity and support for each other,"" says event co-organizer, Cindy Purvis.

Those hundreds showed up to the Erie County Courthouse.

Jeanne Vallimont came to make sure her voice, as well as all women’s voices are heard. Her husband Patrick was right by her side.

"We are here to demonstrate our demand for justice, our demand for equality, and our demand for women's rights, especially,” says Patrick, of Union City.

The biggest takeaway from Erie’s sister march is that they’re supporting a variety of issues, not just women’s rights.

As the crowd marched around Perry Square, you could hear them chanting, “Why are all of us crossing the street? To get to the equal side."

Folks in attendance had a lot of issues on their minds, evident in the signs scattered throughout the crowd.

"I'm supporting women's rights, human rights. Standing up against tyranny and oppression,” says Doug Blair, of Erie.

"We plan to show that we're not going to allow anything that dismisses the rights of other people to happen. We're here to stand for America, because we love our country,” says Charlotte De Vries, of Erie.

Some at the march made it clear they still do not support President Trump. However, others are ready to give him a chance.

"I appreciate that he is my president. However, he himself said he would listen to everybody, and he needs to listen to us that haven't voted for him, and the reasons why we haven't voted for him,” says Cindy Liotta, of Erie.

As the men and women stand peacefully, they hope he is listening.