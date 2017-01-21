Erie People for Life Host Annual March - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie People for Life Host Annual March

Erie March for Life Erie March for Life

On the eve of the Roe v. Wade anniversary, People for Life of Erie host their annual march.

January 22nd marks the 44th anniversary of the landmark Supreme Court ruling.  Organizer says this is a monumental moment for their efforts to end abortion as a new president is in the Oval Office.

The pro-life supporters marched around downtown Erie, starting and ending in Perry Square.  Those in attendance say it's all about giving a voice to the voiceless.

"I think it's important to see that life, the life issue with abortion is about life.  It's not just about women, you know, it's about stopping a beating a heart within the womb," says Stephenie Dalton, of Harborcreek.

Members of Erie's People for Life will be heading down to Washington D.C. later this week for the Capital's annual pro-life march.

