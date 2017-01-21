United Way and Playhouse Team Up for Reading Buddies

The United Way of Erie County and the Erie Playhouse Youtheatre teamed up once again for Reading Buddies.

Down at the Blasco Library, the Youtheatre Lion King Jr. cast read to kids, part of the United Way’s Imagination Library.

The cast members dressed in costumes to entertain the kids, while parents had a class of their own.

The Erie Playhouse and United Way say events like this are essential to a child’s development.

“Children learn by play. Children learn through the arts. Creativity and imagination is so important, and to be able to foster that, and give them the early learning blocks for play, for creativity, for imagination and show them how books and learning is a part of that,” says educational director at the Youtheatre, Kate Neubert-Lechner.

Reading Buddies will be back in May, when the Youtheatre presents James and the Giant Peach.