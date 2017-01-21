United Way and Playhouse Team Up for Reading Buddies - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

United Way and Playhouse Team Up for Reading Buddies

Posted: Updated:

The United Way of Erie County and the Erie Playhouse Youtheatre teamed up once again for Reading Buddies.

Down at the Blasco Library, the Youtheatre Lion King Jr. cast read to kids, part of the United Ways Imagination Library.

The cast members dressed in costumes to entertain the kids, while parents had a class of their own.

The Erie Playhouse and United Way say events like this are essential to a childs development.

“Children learn by play.  Children learn through the arts.  Creativity and imagination is so important, and to be able to foster that, and give them the early learning blocks for play, for creativity, for imagination and show them how books and learning is a part of that,” says educational director at the Youtheatre, Kate Neubert-Lechner.

Reading Buddies will be back in May, when the Youtheatre presents James and the Giant Peach.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com