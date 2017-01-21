McDowell Cheer Team Wins State Title

It was a big win for the McDowell Cheer Team as they took home the Competitive Spirit State Championship Title.

They arrived at McDowell High School Saturday tonight, greeted by family and friends when getting off the bus.

The team then went into McDowell during the basketball game versus Fort LeBoeuf. There the game was temporarily stopped in the fourth quarter where the team was honored at center court.

They had a fantastic week at the competition leading in points after the semi-final round before taking home the "W" in the championship.

Students on the team say hearing their names as champions was an incredible feeling.

"It was nuts, we've been looking forward to this for a year now. We've put in a lot of hard work going to camp and clinics and everything, practicing three days a week, we deserve it I feel like," said Merle Edwards, a senior on the team.

"It's something we've always wanted to achieve. We wanted to be the first out of this area, it was definitely goal. We wanted to go in and show what district ten had to offer and we definitely did that today," said Natalie Fabrizo, also a senior.

They are the first cheer team to win states from District 10.