Wesleyville Business Suffers Heavy Damage

Fire ripped through a Wesleyville auto collision business Sunday afternoon, causing extensive damage to the building and to several vehicles inside.

Firefighters from the Wesleyville Fire Department and several neighboring fire companies responded to the fire call at Bates Collision on Buffalo Road. Extensive damage can be seen on the outside of the business.

Wesleyville Deputy Fire Chief Joe Ball says the damage inside is just as extensive.

Fortunately, the business was closed for the day, so no one was inside at the time. Deputy Chief Ball says crews will be on the scene for quite some time to cleanup.

The bad news for clients, plenty of cars were inside when the fire broke out. Crews are still assessing the damage and how many cars were inside.

"No clue at this time, we're still counting accountability on everything on the inside, and we're going from there,” says Deputy Chief Ball.

"I live about a mile and a half away, and grabbed the spare keys, just in case. And got over here as quick as possible, and it's not in the parking lot,” says Ross Peterson, his car was being repaired by Bates Collision at the time of the fire.

Deputy Chief Ball says next door Coney Island Lunch only suffered smoke and exterior water damage.

No injuries were reported. The search for the cause of the fire continues.