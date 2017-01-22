ErieUP to Host Rally Wednesday

After a violent start the New Year, the mothers of Erie United Parents, clergy, and other community groups plan to host a rally this Wednesday. They say the time is now to make a change.

"No more. No more, there's gotta be a sense of urgency with everybody,” says Daryl Craig Sr., part of Erie’s Blue Coats program.

Less than a month apart, Erie saw two homicides on the east side of the city. One homicide was on New Year’s Eve, near Prospect and June Streets. The other occurred just last weekend outside the Shell Station at 6th and Parade Streets.

Members of ErieUP, the clergy, and Erie’s Blue Coats are coming together for a rally at McKinley Elementary School to help end violence on the street.

"If they keep on with the retaliation, if they continue shooting, it's going to have a domino effect. And the next thing you know, Erie's just going to be one big cemetery,” says Yvette Jennings, co-founder of ErieUP.

She created the group with Vanessa Belen as a support group for grieving parents of crime victims, and even the parents of those who committed the crime. They hope the open communication can stop the violence.

"And we have to continue to be accountable, and take action for our community that our kids are going to inherit,” says Michael Outlaw, a member of ErieUP and a community activist.

For this rally, location is key. ErieUP wants to bridge the gap between the school and the neighborhood.

"It's their crown jewel so to speak... It's even more and more that this neighborhood recognizes this building for what it really is. It's like a vault for our most precious resource, and that's our children,” says Daryl.

This is where ErieUP is asking for your help.

They want you to attend the rally Wednesday, January 25th starting at 5:30 p.m. inside the McKinley Elementary gym. All are welcome.

"No matter what the situation look like, there's still hope, but we walk by faith and not sight. And I believe at the end of the tunnel, there's a light,” says Pastor Michael Coles.

ErieUP plans to start their community connecting rallies in the east side, and hopefully spread their message across neighborhoods citywide.