Reminder, Tax Season Starts Today

Reminder, Tax Season Starts Today

Posted: Updated:

Its here, tax season officially begins today, January 23rd.  You may be able to start filing, but the IRS is warning it make take a little longer to get those big tax return checks back.

As Erie News Now has been reporting, the IRS started a new anti-fraud initiative, which is why the returns will be delayed.  This is only affecting some people, however.  If youre claiming the Earned Income Tax Credit, EITC, or additional child tax credits, you wont be seeing the returns until after February 15th.

Local tax preparers also want to remind you the penalty for not having health insurance in 2016 has nearly doubled since last year.

If you need help with your taxes and your income is less than $54,000, the United Way of Erie County is offering free tax preparing services for you.

For more information on those services, click here.

April 18th is the last day you can file your taxes.

3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
