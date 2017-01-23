Man Killed in Crash with Bus Identified

A Lakewood, New York man is dead after a head-on crash involving a bus in Chautauqua County Monday.

It happened just before 9 a.m. on Route 60 between Jamestown Street and Sylvester Road near Sinclairville.

Justin Romaniuk, 20, was killed after his car crossed into the northbound lane and crashed into a Coach USA bus. Romaniuk suffered serious blunt force trauma after he was pinned in the vehicle and died at the scene.

The driver and two passengers on the bus were also hurt. The driver was pinned in the bus and had to be freed by fire rescue crews. She was taken to ECMC in Buffalo for serious, but non-life threatening, injuries.

It's unclear what caused Romaniuk to cross into the other lane.

Route 60 was closed for about four hours as part of the investigation.