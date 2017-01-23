Man Killed in Crash with Bus Identified - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Man Killed in Crash with Bus Identified

Posted: Updated:

A Lakewood, New York man is dead after a head-on crash involving a bus in Chautauqua County Monday.

It happened just before 9 a.m. on Route 60 between Jamestown Street and Sylvester Road near Sinclairville.

Justin Romaniuk, 20, was killed after his car crossed into the northbound lane and crashed into a Coach USA bus. Romaniuk suffered serious blunt force trauma after he was pinned in the vehicle and died at the scene.

The driver and two passengers on the bus were also hurt. The driver was pinned in the bus and had to be freed by fire rescue crews. She was taken to ECMC in Buffalo for serious, but non-life threatening, injuries.

It's unclear what caused Romaniuk to cross into the other lane.

Route 60 was closed for about four hours as part of the investigation.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com