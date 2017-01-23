Man Who Shot Himself Held for Trial on Attempted Homicide Charge - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Man Who Shot Himself Held for Trial on Attempted Homicide Charge

A Detroit man is heading to trial after police say he shot himself while running away from Erie Police.

A district judge Monday morning held Lawrence Anderson, 38, for court on all charges, including attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

Police say the December 23rd incident started with a complaint about a man loitering and prowling near East 7th and Tacoma.

A patrolman reportedly arrived to investigate and tried to talk with Anderson, but he ran away.

Police say the officer used his taser, but it had no effect because the suspect was wearing winter clothing.

After a two-block foot chase, police say Anderson turned around and produced a handgun but tripped and shot himself in the chest.

The officer was not hurt.

Anderson remains behind bars in the Erie County Prison as he awaits his next court date.

