Fentanyl Posing New Danger For Police

There's a new danger for law enforcement, and it's changing the way officers are doing their jobs.



It has to do with a new form Fentanyl, called Carfentanil.



This street version of the extremely powerful painkiller can be absorbed through the skin, or inhaled if it becomes airborne.



There have been cases across the nation, where police officers have overdosed and become sick from coming into contact with it while on the job.



So agencies, including Erie, are reevaluating how they field test for narcotics, "Certain types of Fentanyl, Carfentanil, if they're touched or breathed in by the officers can result in an instant overdose or a possible death," said Erie Police Chief Don Dacus. "So the danger level has definitely increased and we're looking for ways to address that right now," Dacus continued.

Erie police are currently working to create a more controlled space to field test street narcotics.

"Obviously when we're using these (narcotics field testing kits), we're using rubber gloves anyways, but with the new Fentanyl outbreak, we just have to be more careful," said an undercover Erie Police Vice officer. "We'll definitely use of rubber gloves, just watch and use small amounts, not breathing it in, if we have masks, we'll use masks, just being a lot more careful," he continued.

Officers across the country are also being advised to wear protective gloves before reaching into a suspect's pockets, in order to avoid skin contact with any possible Fentanyl.

"We don't want law enforcement risking their lives or their health either by touching directly without gloves, or even sometimes exposing through the air the particles of that particular drug," said Erie County District Attorney Jack Daneri. "We want them to be extra cautions, whether or not they should be field testing things versus sending them to a lab where it's much more controlled, we're taking measures to ensure the safety of law enforcement in Erie county because if it's not here already, it will be quite soon," Daneri added.