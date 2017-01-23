Former Union City Secretary Pleads Guilty to Fraud

The former secretary of the Union City Borough is facing 80 years in prison, after pleading guilty to federal charges of embezzlement.

On Monday, Cheryl Capela, 60, pleaded guilty to four counts of mail fraud. Capela is charged with embezzling more than $203,000 from the Union City Borough, over a three year span.

Federal investigators have been looking into transactions she made from July 2013 to July 2016.

Prosecutors say Capela used borough-issued checks to pay for personal credit card bills. Capela, who served as the borough manager, secretary, and treasurer since 1990, was suspended from all of her positions last June, and then fired a month later.

Along with a sentence of up to 80 years in prison, Capela must also pay full restitution to Union City.

"It's been tough on our community,” said Union City Borough Councilman Charles Steadman. “There's a lot of friends and family who have known her forever, and it's tough on them. We're just really at this time, hoping for a peaceful ending.”

Capela is scheduled to be sentenced in on June 5.