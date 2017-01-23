Community Blood Bank Donation Needs Become More Urgent for Blood

The need of blood donations has grown on one day, prompting an urgent plea. There is currently only a one-day supply of type "O" negative, which hospitals use most frequently. and there's also a one-and-a half day supply of "O" positive.

The goal is to keep three days worth of blood on hand.

Nicole Hornaman of the Community Blood Bank says a sudden increase of blood usage today from hospitals is what depleted the supply, further.

But she says, all donations stay local. "This has been a difficult time of year for us. Winter usually is. The weather always plays a big factor. You know, we've had a longer than average flu season, so we're calling donors and they are still not feeling well. They are still recovering from things. It's been rough to get people in, so we really are relying on the community to come in and help fill our shelves."

Donor recruitment efforts will be kicked into high gear, now, at The Community Blood Bank. All blood types needed despite the shortage of "O" negative and "O" positive. The blood bank has extended hours Tuesday from 8am until 6pm. Hours on Wednesday through Friday are from 8am until 5 pm and again on Saturday from 9am until 12:30 pm on Peach Street in Erie. ##