Opening Arguments to Start Tuesday in Trial for Murder Defendant Teonia Kimbro

Opening arguments are set to start Tuesday morning after a jury was selected Monday for an Erie murder trial.

Teonia Kimbro is charged in the beating and suffocation death of 58-year-old Sherry Lyons.

Police say it happened during a robbery at the victim's East 27th Street home in June 2015.

Kimbro's accomplice - 26-year-old Marquice Evans - was convicted and sentenced to life plus 90 years in jail.

Prosecutors say Kimbro stole the victim's debit card, and when she was caught, she encouraged Evans to kill Lyons.

During Evans's trial, investigators showed a number of text messages the two had exchanged, which they say revealed the murder plot.

The prosecution is seeking for a first-degree murder conviction.

