Reindeer Provide Lesson on Climate Change in Arctic

Several reindeer made an appearance outside Gannon University's Waldron Campus Center Monday afternoon.

It was part of a presentation about climate change on Arctic reindeer populations.

Two scientists who have been researching the subject say the warmer weather in the arctic has shifted precipitation from snow to more rain.

They discovered when rain turns to ice, reindeer cannot get to their food sources.

It's estimated tens of thousands of reindeer have starved to death in the past decade, according to their research.

The researchers and university hope sharing the findings will inspire solutions.

This is part of a year-long series on culture and climate change.

