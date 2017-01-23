Erie Anti-Violence Call-In Strategy Ready to Begin

The Unified Erie anti-violence initiative is preparing to launch its first call-in strategy meeting, in the city of Erie. It's part of the newly developed Erie County Re-entry Services and Support Alliance program. Hiring was finalized in November, and the program is now up and running in the GECAC offices at West 8th and Peach Street.

The new manager of the program is Sheila Silman, a professional with a wealth of experience in corrections counseling, prison ministry, and mental health counseling. The initiative has hired three case managers to help people released from prison for six months or less, who are struggling with stability as they try to find work and change direction from the lifestyle that sent them to prison.

In the past case management services were offered only to prisoners on the way out, who had mental health issues, or were homeless. This will reach a much more broad group of prisoners, referred for help by prison officials or parole officers. The requirement is that they lived in Erie County before they were incarcerated and are returning there. "They also rank as a medium to high risk on their needs assessment score for parole, meaning that they maybe have aggressive tendencies or they're at risk to recidivate (return to their pattern of criminal behavior).

One of the case managers is Michael Outlaw, an outspoken advocate in the anti-violence battle, who has walked that walk himself. Also on staff is Tyshun Taylor, who just started in January as a client advocate. After serving ten years behind bars for selling cocaine, he knows how hard it is to make the transition and become productive in society. "I felt if I changed the situation up it would be easy when I came home, be a productive citizen, everybody's going to want to hire me, I'm a good looking young man, I'm strong, that's why I felt everything would easy, but I locked up, and it was extremely frustrating," Taylor said. He is behind the program 100% and says his goal is to help people learn patience and the small steps it takes to move to a better life.



Jacquie Barney-Collins is the new "call-in-coordinator." She says they've already had three dress rehearsals for an Erie "call-in." The goal is to invite in some of the people most deeply involved in Erie's network of criminal activity, and offer them options to stay safe, alive, and out of jail. "The program is designed to offer them the opportunity to choose a better lifestyle," Barney-Collins said. "It doesn't involve them telling on their friends or snitching on their friends, it gives the individual the opportunity to change their lifestyle." The rehearsals have gone well, and they are vetting an undisclosed church as the location for the first call-in. When it will take place is up to law enforcement and researchers from the Mercyhurst Civic Institute, who are developing the list of people to refer for the opportunity.

