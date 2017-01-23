Accumulating, Wet Snow in High Elevations to East this Monday Night, Rain Closer to I-79

Rain will continue, and to the east, wet snow will accumulate in the higher elevations. Overnight, most of the precipitation will fall as rain in places like Erie and Meadville, with perhaps just a few wet snowflakes mixed in with minimal accumulations. However, an inch or two of wet snow may fall by Tuesday morning in Warren, with 2" to 4" in Bradford, and even more to the east near Coudersport.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for McKean, Elk and Cameron Counties of Pennsylvania as well as Cattaraugus County, New York.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect in Potter County until 10 AM Tuesday.



Looking ahead, the end of the week will be much colder, with lake-effect snow returning from Thursday through the weekend.



Looking back at the past weekend, it was an unusually warm weekend for January. Erie reached the 60s on both Saturday and Sunday. No records were set in Erie because mid-late January of 1906 was quite a bit warmer. However, in Bradford, records only go back to 1957, and we did break record highs and record warm lows on both Saturday and Sunday.



Bradford's high on Saturday was 58, breaking the old record for January 21st, which was 52 from 1959.



Bradford's low of 44 on Saturday shattered the record warmest low for the date, easily warmer than the previous warmest of 34, also from Jan. 21st of 1959.



On Sunday, Bradford returned to 58 degrees. This broke the record of 51 from January 22nd of 1959.



Bradord's low on Sunday was also the record warmest, at 37 degrees. This broke the old record by 1 degree... previously 36 degrees from January 22 of 1967.



If you're missing winter, it will soon return! - Geoff Cornish