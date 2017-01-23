Efforts For Improvement: Edinboro University's First Working Gro - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Efforts For Improvement: Edinboro University's First Working Groups Meeting

Posted: Updated:

A meeting to train people in reading financial and other reports, was held at Edinboro University this evening. The public meeting is part of the university's plan to create change in academic departments.
Since Edinboro University has noticed a major decline in enrollment, this plan was designed to offer change and reform through an open discussion panel.
Each phase is expected to last three weeks. These phases are geared to improve the university's finances, enrollment, and academic programs.

