Layups For Pups: Charity Game Day at Northwestern

Tonight, the Northwestern Wildcat's did "Layups for Pups". Monday, January 23rd, the girls basketball team hosted their annual charity game.

50/50 raffle, t-shirt sales, and $1 half-court shots, all helped raise money to be donated to America's VetDogs. The charity provides service dogs to veterans across America.

At halftime, a $500 check was presented from the Albion VFW. The check was presented at half-time of the girls varsity game.

It costs the charity over $50,000 to raise, and train each vet-dog.