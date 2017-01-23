Layups For Pups: Charity Game Day at Northwestern - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Layups For Pups: Charity Game Day at Northwestern

Posted: Updated:
ALBION, Pa. -

Tonight, the Northwestern Wildcat's did "Layups for Pups". Monday, January 23rd, the girls basketball team hosted their annual charity game.
 50/50 raffle, t-shirt sales, and $1 half-court shots, all helped raise money to be donated to America's VetDogs. The charity provides service dogs to veterans across America.
 At halftime, a $500 check was presented from the Albion VFW. The check was presented at half-time of the girls varsity game.
    It costs the charity over $50,000 to raise, and train each vet-dog.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com