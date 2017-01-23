Janine Driver to be Featured on the Today Show - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Janine Driver to be Featured on the Today Show

ERIE, Pa. -

The woman who is an expert in knowing if you're stretching the truth will be featured on a national stage. Tuesday morning, January 24th, Janine Driver will be on the Today Show.
 The retired law enforcement officer is now the CEO of the Body Language Institute. Specializing in detecting deception through a person's body language, Driver is a best-selling author and international speaker.

You will also have the chance to learn from Driver closer to home. Wednesday, May 10th, Janine Driver will be making a stop in Erie at the Zem Zem Shrine Club.
    Erie News Now, will keep you updated on how to purchase your tickets closer to her visit.

