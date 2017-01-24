Stitching Over

As Ann and Rick Maas’s son describes it, they’re a couple of phoenixes rising from the ashes. Nearly 3 weeks after a fire destroyed their North East business, the Super Stitch owners opened a new temporary location on East Main Street.

"We are up and running, not as big as we were, but we are open and accepting customers and services,” says Rick.

The December 30th fire started in a home next to their business. Rick took us inside to show the extent of the damage. The fire melted numerous sewing machines, and supplies were scattered throughout the rubble.

"We were insured, so we can rebuild, so it's definitely a very viable option,” says Ann.

For now, customers are eager to visit the hometown shop.

Ann and Rick say they couldn’t even be in this space without their customers or the North East community. In fact, they’ve been bringing in items, like a cabinet, to help fill empty.

"We have customers that went ahead and sent us samples of things they had so we could pretty the place up, because we had no samples to hang... and people have been just been so supportive, so we definitely want to reopen in North East,” says Ann.

Rick and Ann hope to find a more permanent location soon.

"This is definitely temporary, this is just a fraction of the space that we had. This is temporary, but it's enough to get us going while we figure out what we can do,” says Ann. When they do find a location, Rick says he’ll be putting a melted sewing machine in a glass case, as a reminder life can change in an instant.

