Erie Woman Pleads Guilty, Sentenced in Beating and Suffocation Death

A young Erie woman was set to go on trial Tuesday for first degree murder, for her role in the beating and suffocation death of Erie grandmother, 58-year-old Sherry Lyons. But in a last-minute deal she entered a plea, and was sentenced immediately.

Many people in the courtroom Tuesday were ready for a trial. The jury of 12 men and women were picked, and set to listen to days of testimony, but after a surprise plea, everybody was sent home.

Tuesday, just as her trial was set to begin, Teonia Kimbro, 20, plead guilty to third degree murder and burglary. With the plea she was spared a possible first degree murder conviction, which carries a life sentence.

She was then immediately sentenced to an agreed upon sentence of 30 to 60 years in prison.

The judge handed down 20-40 years for the murder charge and 10-20 years for the burglary charge, both sentences were in the aggravated range because Judge John Garhart said, "This case is beyond horrific."

Judge Garhart said the sentence was consecutive, meaning Kimbro will have to finish serving the sentence for murder, before she starts serving the 10-20 years for burglary.

Kimbro was 18 at the time of the homicide. The judge said although the sentence seemed hefty for a young woman, this sentence "ensures that at some point she might have a life to lead."

The prosecution was pleased with the deal, "We have a very good case, we have a very good first degree case. But in the off chance they (the jury) went with something less, the guidelines were very low and this was the best deal for everybody," said Assistant District Attorney Erin Connelly. "We looked at the risk factor and we thought, this was the best resolution to make sure there's accountability, and make sure she's off the streets for a long time," Connelly continued.

Connelly prosecuted the case against Marquice Evans, Kimbro's accomplice, who was convicted of first degree murder in September 2016 and is serving a life sentence.

Kimbro stole Lyons' debit card, and the duo went to various ATM's around the city and took her money, about $300. When Kimbro was caught by Lyons, they decided Lyons needed to die and planned to kill her.

Evans is spending life in prison plus 90 years, for the gruesome deadly assault inside Lyons' East 27th street home in June of 2015.

Before Kimbro was sentenced Tuesday, Kimbro turned to Lyons' family and said "I just want to tell the family, I'm so sorry."

Her attorney, Gene Placidi, says she is remorseful and entered the plea, in part, to spare the family from trial, "She's been remorseful since the first time I met with her," said Placidi. "If she could change it, she wishes she could. She knows she can't so she's taken responsibility for her actions and she hopes with the plea that it makes the family feel somewhat better, gives them some sort of closure and peace. I'm not sure it will," Placidi added.

Darlene Stanton Robinson entered the Erie county courthouse Tuesday morning, ready to sit in on days of gruesome testimony. However, Connelly presented Lyons' family with the plea deal just before the trial was set to begin, and said it was up to them to accept it or not.

The family chose to accept the deal, "It's still not going to bring her back but yep, we did it this way," said Stanton. "There's still no closure, I miss her. It didn't have to be like this, she was disabled and they shouldn't have did her like that, but we got the better deal I think," Stanton continued.

Kimbro will have a chance of getting out of prison when she is 50 years old.