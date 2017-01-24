Waterford Man Heading to Trial for Attempted Homicide

A Waterford man is heading to trial for attempted homicide. District Judge Brian McGowan bound over all charges in the case of 31 year old Eric Boyajian.

He’s charged with two counts of attempted homicide, two felony counts of aggravated assault, among other charges.

State police say Boyajian fired multiple shots toward two women in a truck outside the Waterford Hotel, in the early morning hours of January 11th.

During his preliminary hearing, state police played surveillance video from outside the Waterford Hotel, which shows Boyajian allegedly firing at a vehicle. Two other witnesses took to the stand during the hearing.

Boyajian sits behind Erie County Prison without bond.