Tennessee-Based Company Now Controls Three Erie Marinas

A multi-state marina operator based in Tennessee now controls three Erie bayfront marinas.

Safe Harbor Development has purchased both Bay Harbor East and West.

The marinas, with 462 boat slips, are located on either side of Commodore Perry Yacht Club along the west bayfront.

The company bought the facilities from Erie attorney John Britton.

The purchase, coming just two months after Safe Harbor Development agreed to lease nearby Perry's Landing Marina from the Erie Port Authority for $325,000 a year.

That gives the company control over nearly 700 boat slips.

Now while the company bought the Bay Harbor facilities, it does not own the land.

That remains the property of the authority.

Erie Port Authority Executive Director Brenda Sandberg said, "The authority is the land lease for that. So we will continue to hold the land. The improvements were sold. We will continue to lease that property back to Safe Harbor Development."