Tennessee-Based Company Now Controls Three Erie Marinas - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Tennessee-Based Company Now Controls Three Erie Marinas

Posted: Updated:
Bay Harbor Bay Harbor

A multi-state marina operator based in Tennessee now controls three Erie bayfront marinas.

Safe Harbor Development has purchased both Bay Harbor East and West.

The marinas, with 462 boat slips, are located on either side of Commodore Perry Yacht Club along the west bayfront.

The company bought the facilities from Erie attorney John Britton.

The purchase, coming just two months after Safe Harbor Development agreed to lease nearby Perry's Landing Marina from the Erie Port Authority for $325,000 a year.

That gives the company control over nearly 700 boat slips.

Now while the company bought the Bay Harbor facilities, it does not own the land.

That remains the property of the authority.

Erie Port Authority Executive Director Brenda Sandberg said, "The authority is the land lease for that. So we will continue to hold the land. The improvements were sold. We will continue to lease that property back to Safe Harbor Development."

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com