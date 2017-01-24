Millcreek Man Arrested for Sexual Assault, Indecent Exposure - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Millcreek Man Arrested for Sexual Assault, Indecent Exposure

Sexual assault and indecent exposure incidents have landed a Millcreek Township man behind bars.

Police arrested Roger Wilson, 50, Tuesday as part of two separate investigations in the 2300 block of Midland Drive.

In September 2016, investigators say Wilson sexually assaulted a juvenile girl while she was sleeping at his residence .

He was arraigned on charges of aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, endangering the welfare of children, and corruption of minors.

In the early morning hours of December 20th, two juvenile girls told police Wilson stood naked in front of the window of his home as they waited for their school bus.

Investigators filed charges of indecent exposure and corruption of minors for that incident.

Wilson sits behind bars in the Erie County Prison with bail set at $50,000 for each case.

His preliminary hearing is currently scheduled for February 28th.

3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
