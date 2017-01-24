Waste Management Truck Catches Wires, Snaps Utility Poles

An eastside power outage around noon-time on Tuesday was caused by a garbage truck that got caught on some utility wires. It created a precarious situation for the driver of the Waste Management truck. As his truck tugged on the wire, that caused two utility poles on either side of Whitley Avenue, to snap. One fell right into the driver's side door, with the wire still wrapped around the truck.

First responders from the Erie Fire Department stood by and advised the driver to stay in his seat, until Penelec First Energy crews assured him that power was off, and the wires touching the truck were not "hot." As it turns out, the wire and pole on the truck, were for phone service.

The other, utility pole fell on the opposite side of the street. It brought down a circuit breaker knocking out power to about 900 customers, and causing traffic signals to go dark.

Officials are not sure why the waste management truck, which regularly works the neighborhood, got caught in the wires. Deputy Erie Fire Chief Jeff Carroll said, "Normally there should be clearance, I don't know if the wire was hanging low at the time but there should be clearance for these trucks to pass through." The driver declined to comment, but another Waste Management official on the scene said refuse trucks of that size regularly pass through the neighborhood. The accident is under investigation.

