Millcreek Supervisors to Create Fire Commission

Millcreek supervisors tonight are expected to adopt an ordinance creating a new commission.

It's called the Fire and Emergency Medical Services Commission. The new panel would prioritize issues relating to fire and EMS, and make recommendations to the supervisors for final action. The commission would be comprised of a representative from all five volunteer fire companies, a representative from the Millcreek Paramedic Service, and three citizens.

Members of the fire departments support the idea because they believe their voices would be heard more clearly.

"The advantage the Commission will have is it's a legally recognized part of township government now. So the decisions that the Commission presents to the supervisors have a little more legal juice, as it were," said Jim Rosenbaum, Assistant Chief, West Ridge VFD.

If the ordinance is adopted tonight, the commission's first meeting would be on February 16.