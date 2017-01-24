Erie Police: Family Witnessed Homicide Shooting, Won't Cooperate

Erie police are investigating the second homicide of the year in the city, after a man is shot in a van, in front of his family.

The victim is identified as 24-year-old Lavell Beason.

The violent incident unfolded Monday around 2:00 p.m. near East 22nd and Ash Streets. According to police, Beason got into a verbal altercation with group of men in that area. After Beason got into the passenger seat of a blue minivan, police say shots rang out. Beason was shot in the chest and died at UPMC Hamot.

Erie Police Chief Don Dacus says there were four of Beason's family members with him when he was shot, but they refuse to cooperate.

"There is nothing more frustrating within law enforcement, when you know people hold these answers, and they refuse to give it to you," said Chief Dacus. "The other immediate family members that were in the van with the victim at that time refuse to cooperate with us, in fact, telling us that we better get the person first, before they do."

Chief Dacus says the lack of cooperation could lead to more violent crime. It’s a vicious cycle, he hopes to end.

"They would rather handle it on their own in the streets, and that is the problem we're facing,” said Chief Dacus. “It won't end, as long as families condone this type of behavior."

As of Tuesday night, no suspects were in custody.