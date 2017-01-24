Western Edge of Nor'easter Pulls Away from Eastern Counties... N - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Western Edge of Nor'easter Pulls Away from Eastern Counties... Now we Wait for Weekend Lake-Effect

Under thick cloud cover, patchy fog and some drizzle will linger overnight. The final isolated flurries are pulling away to the east of Bradford and Olean, NY. It is possible that in a few locations, mainly south of I-90, some patchy freezing fog could develop which would lead to a very thin glaze of black ice on surfaces like driveways and sidewalks, late. Lows in Erie, however, should stay above freezing, at around 34 degrees. 

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and milder with a high of 46 degrees. Rain showers will arrive late, and then colder air will set in by the week's end with lake-effect snow becoming widespread by Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Several inches are expected over the weekend, with some parts of the snowbelt potentially facing well over a foot, over a four day period of time.

Wrapping up the regional impacts of the Nor'easter, here are the top snow reports from the eastern part of our area. This was a very wet snow, primarily in higher elevations of McKean, Potter, Elk and Cameron Counties.
* Germania: 6.1"
* Galeton: 4.5"
* Coudersport: 4.0"
* Brookland: 3.5"
* Emporium: 3.2"
* Weedville: 3.0"
Overall precipitation totals (rain plus melted snow) were also much heavier to the east, vs. the west.
* Galeton: 1.23"
* Saint Marys: 0.77"
* Cranberry Township (Venango Co.): 0.69"
* Tionesta: 0.69"
* Seneca (PA): 0.68"
* Franklin: 0.65"

Enjoy our milder spell on Wednesday. This will be the conclusion of our January thaw. - Geoff Cornish
 

