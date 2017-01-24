Union City Borough guaranteed portion of embezzled funds

After former Union City Borough manager Cheryl Capela pleaded guilty on Monday to embezzling over $203,000 since 2013, the council she once worked with is now working to get that money back.

"The borough should be eligible for approximately $75,000 in funding from the bonding company," said Tim Wachter, borough solicitor.

Capela's plea includes full mandatory restitution. But taxpayers are already feeling the effects of the embezzlement case.

Council approved a one-mill tax hike for 2017 to help offset the missing money and what was a $245,000 budget deficit late last year. But council isn't sure if the embezzlement case will cause another hike next year.

"If full restitution comes this year, then we'd be looking to hopefully reduce our taxes possibly by the 2018 year," said Dan Brumagin, Union City Borough director of finance.

Capela was also the borough's secretary and treasurer. Council separate the two positions and eliminated the borough manager position after the embezzlement was uncovered last summer.

Current Union City Borough Secretary Cindy Wells now acts as a co-treasurer. The big change: Wells does not sign the checks.

"The other co-treasurer happens to be the one that verifies the check against the invoice," said Brumagin. "Then we as the council members verify the check and the invoice as well before we sign."

Another change comes from the check themselves. They're no longer being pre-signed before they're authorized, which was a method Capela used while embezzling funds she would use to pay off credit card debt and other personal expenses.

"That's providing for an additional layer of checks and balances with the payment of the invoices and gives us a high level of confidence that things are being done correctly," said Wachter.

It could take several years for the $203,000 to be repaid, but the borough is confident it will be. Notably, through a reformed checks and balances system which Wachter said will help prevent this from happening again.

"We're in better financial position than we have been in a very long time," he said.