Number Of Flu Cases Spike Locally, Could Spike Again

The flu is making its round in Pennsylvania, with the Pennsylvania Health Department classifying it as "widespread".

So far, nearly 15,000 flu cases have been reported since October.

Saint Vincent Health Center Emergency Services Director, Dr. Wayne Jones said we're in the peak of flu season.

"So over the past two weeks we've seen a spike in the true flu, Influenza, which is much different then some of the other viral cases we've been seeing," said Dr. Jones.

He said many people are showing up with respiratory illness and the intestinal flu. Both aren't the true flu, the symptoms of true Influenza prove that.

"Headache, dry cough, low grade fever, severe body aches, very disabling. If you get that, you'll be out of work for about a week."

There are two types of flu floating around: Influenza A, and Influenza B. In Erie County, we've seen over 250 cases of them. Both are covered by the vaccine. If you didn't get the flu shot this year, Dr. Jones says you're at risk.

"It takes two weeks for the flu vaccine to kick in. We are right on time with flu season. We expected a spike sometime around now, we had it," explains Dr. Jones.

While we may not have as many cases of the flu so far in Erie County this year, Dr. Jones says the severity is much worse.

"Other years, much higher spikes early on, but again, late in the season we can see flu spiking. So if you get it [flu vaccine] now, it may protect you from the next flu spike we may see."

Two spikes in a season isn't uncommon. Dr. Jones thinks people should prepare to expect another one this year.

If you do get the flu, there isn't much you can do to fight it.

"Just stay home. Advil, Tylenol, fluids, take care of yourself, take care of your family, don't get out," he advised.

The flu is very contagious. If you're around people who are sick, keep your hands and work space clean and avoid them if possible.