Exceptional Students Honored with Youth Leadership Certificate

ERIE, Pa. -

22 High school students were honored for their work in completing a university leadership program. The eight week leadership class, provided Erie County students with the skills to make an impact on battling growing concerns with local gun violence, teen tobacco use, and confronting bullies.
Each student earned a training certificate at Gannon University. 

Also honored at the ceremony was judge Ronald Wilson. He is the Director of Social Equity and Title XI at Edinboro University.

