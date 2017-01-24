New Millcreek Police Officer Sworn In - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

New Millcreek Police Officer Sworn In

Posted: Updated:

John Kutterna of North East, began with the department on January 16th.

Kutterna said working in the township is a dream.

He has lived in McKean for the past five years working at the Franklin Police Department, but is most excited about being closer to home.

"I think it's always been a calling for me. I've always liked to protect people. All the way from childhood with my friends, to playing football for years, now to a career with law enforcement.. it's a good fit for me," said Kutterna. 

Five other officers were promoted at the meeting as well.

